Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEIP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. As a group, analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

