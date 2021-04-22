Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Paylocity by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

PCTY opened at $192.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.04. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 170.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

