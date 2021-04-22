Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Paylocity by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.
PCTY opened at $192.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.04. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 170.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.
Paylocity Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
