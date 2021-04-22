Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $212.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

