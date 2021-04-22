Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,245 over the last three months. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.54 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.76 million, a PE ratio of 193.43 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFB. Truist raised their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

