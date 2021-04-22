Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $620.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). On average, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANAB. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

