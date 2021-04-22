Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,458 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVAX opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. Research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

