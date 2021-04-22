Longbow Research Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Longbow Research restated their neutral rating on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

CSL has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $179.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.68. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $179.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.