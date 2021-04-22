Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) is MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s 2nd Largest Position

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 357.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,433 shares during the period. Logitech International makes up about 4.5% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $44,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $4,401,596.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.41. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

