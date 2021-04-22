loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up to $18.87

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.87, but opened at $19.59. loanDepot shares last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 3,212 shares trading hands.

LDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

