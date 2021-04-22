Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Stock Position Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,004 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. Investec lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.66%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

