Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

LOB traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.24. 1,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $72.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

