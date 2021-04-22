Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Increased to $465.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $462.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

LAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.92.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $3.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $387.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,278. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.81.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

