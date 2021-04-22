Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Posts Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $382.25. 7,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.81.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.92.

In related news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.