Liquity (LQTY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.13 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Liquity has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $801,842.02 and approximately $7.13 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $37.30 or 0.00072178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00064364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.00283772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004111 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.72 or 0.00990353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.27 or 0.00686073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,848.54 or 0.99566997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

