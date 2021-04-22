Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,973 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Medtronic makes up about 5.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $131.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

