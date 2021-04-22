Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s FY2021 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Shares of LNC opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,916 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.