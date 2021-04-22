Lincoln Capital Corp Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.17. 100,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,832. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $144.87 and a 12 month high of $226.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.89. The stock has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.88.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

