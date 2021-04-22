Lincoln Capital Corp Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 32,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.34. The stock had a trading volume of 182,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,618. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

