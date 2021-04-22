Lincoln Capital Corp Acquires 4,184 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Mondelez International by 775.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after buying an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after buying an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.62. 312,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,983,891. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

