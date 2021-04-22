Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%.

LMST stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,542. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMST shares. Raymond James raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

