Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $177.00

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.00 and last traded at $175.30, with a volume of 17551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Li Ning alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.11 and its 200 day moving average is $150.71.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.