LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $6.99 Million Holdings in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its holdings in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 418,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,874 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 107.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PQ Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PQ Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,192 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PQ Group by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 117,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PQG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of PQG stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

