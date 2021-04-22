LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $37.10 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.2% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $37,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $81.16. 58,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,420. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.65.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

