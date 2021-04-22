LGT Capital Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391,259 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.60% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,078. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

