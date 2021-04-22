Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. Level One Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEVL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,558. The stock has a market cap of $198.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.94. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.37%.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

