Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LEN. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.35.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar stock opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a one year low of $40.39 and a one year high of $106.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.