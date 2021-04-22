LendingTree (TREE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. LendingTree has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. On average, analysts expect LendingTree to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $214.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.29 and a 200-day moving average of $284.00. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $193.27 and a 52-week high of $372.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREE. Northland Securities lowered their target price on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist dropped their price target on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.80.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

