Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) & Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lekoil and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lekoil N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy -62.68% 2.38% 0.86%

This table compares Lekoil and Devon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lekoil $48.03 million N/A -$11.58 million N/A N/A Devon Energy $6.22 billion 2.29 -$355.00 million $1.38 15.34

Lekoil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Devon Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Lekoil has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 3.46, suggesting that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lekoil and Devon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A Devon Energy 0 2 19 0 2.90

Devon Energy has a consensus price target of $23.49, suggesting a potential upside of 10.95%. Given Devon Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Lekoil.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Lekoil on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lekoil Company Profile

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

