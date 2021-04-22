Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Given a C$1.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) has been assigned a C$1.00 price objective by stock analysts at Eight Capital in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$0.75 price objective on Leaf Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

TSE:LEAF opened at C$0.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.35. Leaf Mobile has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$290.46 million and a P/E ratio of -63.33.

Leaf Mobile Inc engages in developing and producing counter culture mobile games. It offers games under titles that includes Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Bud Farm Grass Roots, and Bud Farm 420. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

