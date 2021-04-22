Lawson Products (LAWS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Lawson Products to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, analysts expect Lawson Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.64 million, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98.

A number of research firms have commented on LAWS. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

