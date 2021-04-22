Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$49.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$43.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.83.

Shares of LB traded up C$2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 742,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,124. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$42.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

