Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.93

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and traded as low as $31.77. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

