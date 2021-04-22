Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.33. 12,021,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $42.43 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

