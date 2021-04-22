Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.33. 921,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,448,570. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $66.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.