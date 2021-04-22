Lantronix (LTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Lantronix has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.16-0.20 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.00. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.