Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

LSTR stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.04. 530,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,572. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $94.12 and a fifty-two week high of $179.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.88.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.13.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

