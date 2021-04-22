Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $3.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.06. The company had a trading volume of 780,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,103. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $94.12 and a 12 month high of $179.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.
