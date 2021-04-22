Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 72 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Cowen started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

APD stock opened at $288.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.67 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.