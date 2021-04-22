Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,652 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned approximately 1.12% of ConocoPhillips worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

