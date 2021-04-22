Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 1,972 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTS opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3962 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

