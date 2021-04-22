Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 18,046 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,297 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $1,172,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,752,630 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $29,461,000 after purchasing an additional 231,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $13,427,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 333,396 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ADT news, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.02.

ADT stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

