Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 128.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,417 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

LMRK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.39. 28,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,094. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a market cap of $315.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

