Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at Barclays

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $600.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $17.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $623.57. 45,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,933. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.36. The company has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $658,961,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

