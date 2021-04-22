Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research updated its Q4 guidance to $7.00 to $8.00 EPS.

LRCX traded up $28.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $641.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The company has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.20.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

