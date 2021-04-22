Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMMO in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the first quarter worth $19,716,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.