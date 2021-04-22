Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $506,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $440,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,824.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,441 shares of company stock worth $17,389,574 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

