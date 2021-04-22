Kurt Lageschulte Sells 25,000 Shares of American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Stock

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Director Kurt Lageschulte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$28,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,385,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,670.

Kurt Lageschulte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Kurt Lageschulte sold 10,500 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total transaction of C$12,390.00.

Shares of American Manganese stock opened at C$1.15 on Thursday. American Manganese Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$227.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.85.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

