Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). Kura Oncology also reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KURA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

KURA stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.