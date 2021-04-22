Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) PT Raised to $83.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $61.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of KLIC opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $56.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,345,868. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.