Kuehne + Nagel International AG (KHNGY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.59 on May 25th

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.588 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.